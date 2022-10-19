Gujarat: PM Modi announces 4th indigenisation list of 101 items at DefExpo

The ‘Fourth Positive Indigenisation List’ of 101 items announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural ceremony of DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar Wednesday, comprises next-generation frigates, surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ and ship-borne unmanned aerial systems.

The items mentioned on the list expected to be procured indigenously with effect from December 2022, include next-generation frigates, mobile disaster relief equipment for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations and remote embedded systems support for naval ships.

Addressing Defence Expo 2022 being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. https://t.co/YFaSC2xLKK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The nine items to be procured from December 2023 included Full Motion Simulator for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), bulletproof security vehicles for the IAF and 76.2 mm high explosive plugged cartridges for naval applications. By December 2024, Fleet Support Ship for Navy, Mine Counter Measure Vessel, Naval Hospital Ship, main and nose wheels for Jaguar, IL-76, IL-78, LCA, MiG-29, Mi-17 helicopter and batteries for AWACS and Hawk aircraft will be procured locally.

All the items included on the lists will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

The Ministry of Defence had earlier promulgated three such indigenisation lists which comprised 310 items. These lists were made public in August 2020, May 2021 and April 2022.

The majority of the 75 items on the list are expected to be indigenised between 2025-2032. This includes Long Range UAV (HALE), medium-range reconnaissance aircraft, long-range anti-ship missiles for ships, 30 mm Naval Surface Guns, shipborne Unmanned Aerial System, automatic missile detection radar for ships, landing platform docks and surface-to-surface missile (Pralay) and associated system for the IAF.

The fourth list of 101 times has been prepared by the MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the industry. It lays special focus on equipment and systems, which are being developed and likely to translate into orders in the next five-10 years. Like the first three lists, import substitution of ammunition which is a recurring requirement has been given special focus. This fourth list recognises the growing capacity and capabilities of the Indian defence industry and is likely to stimulate the potential of domestic research and development by attracting fresh investment into technology and manufacturing capabilities, said a government source.

Advertisement

The items listed on the fourth list will provide ample visibility and opportunity for the domestic defence industry for understanding the trend and futuristic needs of the Armed Forces and create requisite R&D and manufacturing capacity within the country, he added.