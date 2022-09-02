Gujarat: Party leaders meet panel for OBC quota in local body polls

The dedicated commission formed by the Gujarat government to fix the reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) communities in the elections of local self governance institutes Thursday met representatives of various political parties who submitted their presentations on the subject. The commission is headed by retired High Court judge K S Jhaveri.

A delegation of BJP leaders including its OBC cell chairman Uday Kangad, former minister Shankar Chaudhary, former MLA Alpesh Thakor, current minister Jagdish Panchal, co-spokesperson Bharat Dangarmet the Commission and submitted its presentation to the latter.

“The BJP delegation has made a presentation before the commission to ensure that all the 146 (OBC) communities get sufficient representation in institute of local self governance,” Dangar told The Indian Express.

On the percentage of reservation for OBCs in the local bodies, Dangar said, “We have sought maximum reservation as per the population of the communities district wise and taluka wise while following the guidelines of the Supreme Court (of not breaching maximum 50% reservation ceiling).”

Opposition Congress too met the Commission and submitted its presentations on fixing the OBC quota in elections of local bodies. The Congress delegation included state party chief Jagdish Thakor, former party chief Amit Chavda and a number of its sitting MLAs.

In its presentation, the Congress party has demanded 27% reservation for OBC communities in local bodies while adhering to the constitutional provisions and prevailing rules. It has also demanded that the OBC reservation in local bodies be fixed only after conducting caste-census in the state and complete it within three months.

The OBC reservation, it said, be fixed while considering this caste-census. The Congress presentation stated that as per their knowledge, the state government does not have authentic data of OBC population in rural and urban areas. Still, it added, the government is getting data from officials which are not reliable. And any decision taken on such unreliable data will be an injustice to the OBC communities, it further added.

Meanwhile, an official release stated that the commission has started functioning from July 13 to fix reserved seats for the OBC communities in each of the local body as per their population percentage as on January 1, 2022. It added that the commission has received presentations from different quarters like political parties, representatives of voluntary organisations, elected representatives, political leaders, reputed leaders etc. The commission chairman has held deliberations with experts on the subjects and historians.

While considering all the written and oral material it has received, the commission will make its recommendations to the state government while limiting itself within the directions given by the Supreme Court, the official release stated.

The commission was formed by Gujarat government on July 8 to fix the OBC reservation in local bodies while studying the backwardness of communities in each local body.