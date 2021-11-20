Gujarat: Paatil asks BJP workers to visit ministers only twice a week

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Friday asked party workers to visit ministers for any work only twice a week in Gandhinagar– Monday and Tuesday – and not all the days, so that the ministers can also work. Paatil was addressing party workers after inaugurating the new BJP party office building in Modasa of Aravalli district.

Paatil said that all the ministers have been instructed to be in their office from 10.30 am every Monday and Tuesday to attend party workers’ representations without scheduling any meeting on those two days.

He also said that party workers must go and meet the ministers for any work on Monday and Tuesday, but not just as a courtesy.

“If you go everyday, then the ministers will not be able to work. We have very limited days (before Assembly elections) left. So, it is my request to all of you that if you want to go to the ministers for any work, go on Monday or Tuesday,” Paatil said.

In one another context, the party president also said that now party workers were not likely to work against any candidate announced by party during elections. The state BJP chief said that workers have realised what happens when their MLA loses an election. He cited instances of disadvantages a worker faces when a region’s MLA candidate loses election like injustice to the concerned district, stalling of developmental works, no response from authorities etc.