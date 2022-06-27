Gujarat: Opposition leader among four Congress councillors who joined BJP in Vyara

Four of the six Congress councillors in the Vyara municipality in Gujarat’s Tapi district joined the ruling BJP on Sunday in the presence of the party’s state chief, C R Paatil, and minister Mukesh Patel.

“The Titanic ship of the Congress is sinking and see these Congress youths who realised it early and left the party. Those sailing on it will definitely not survive,” Paatil said addressing a BJP workers meeting at the Amaliya ground in Vyara.

“In the past 70 years, the Congress has not made any tribal leader prime minister or president. The BJP has nominated Droupadi Murmu for the post of president of India. The tribals were not given a chance for such a post during Congress rule,” he said.

Those who left the Congress and joined the BJP will be given respect and suitable posts in the BJP, Paatil added.

Apart from the four councillors—Dilipbhai Jadav, Drushti Anumola, Kitaben Chaudhary, Kiran Bhoye—former Congress leader Rajesh Patel, Vyara town Youth Congress general secretary Abhishek Bhadodariya, Congress leader Mazhar Kazi, and district NSUI vice-president Basit Saiyed also joined the saffron party.

The municipality is ruled by the BJP with 22 councillors, while the Congress has only two councillors now.

Punaji Gamit, Congress MLA from Vyara, told The Indian Express, “All the four councillors were with BJP three years ago. Dilip Jadav was a BJP councillor and executive body chairman of the Vyara municipality. We gave them tickets in last year’s elections and got them elected. Dilip Jadav was leader of the Opposition.”

Gamit said that while the four councillors had damaged the Congress’s reputation, the other leaders who left the party were inactive. “The Vyara Assembly seat has been with the Congress since Independence. We are confident that in the next Assembly elections, we will retain the seat,” the MLA said.

Dilipbhai Jadav, the councillor who joined the BJP, said that Kitaben Chaudhary and he had left the saffron party earlier because they had differences of opinion with some of its leaders. “Our issues with the BJP have been sorted out. Now we will work hard for the BJP’s victory in the Vyara Assembly seat. We have returned to our original party,” he said.

Raju Jadav, district president of Lions Heart, and hundreds of members of the NGO also joined the BJP. At the event they also donated blood, as did Paatil.