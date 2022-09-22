Gujarat: Oppn members raise agitation of govt staff, suspended after protest

The two-day session of Gujarat Assembly began Wednesday on a stormy note, as immediately after commencement of the House proceedings, the opposition Congress demanded 30-60 minutes discussion on issues of various government employees who are agitating with their demands for many days now.

When the demand was not accepted by the Speaker, the Congress MLAs protested raising slogans and many of them rushed to the Well of the House that resulted in their suspension for a day.

In the two-day session, there is no Question Hour.

On Wednesday, two questions of short notice were listed for discussion. As soon as the Speaker — Nimaben Acharya — ordered discussion on the first question of short notice, Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva demanded discussion on various burning issues of the state including the agitations by various government employees.

However, the Speaker did not allow the demand.

And as soon as the demand was rejected, the Congress MLAs started raising slogans holding placards.

The move of the Congress MLAs was countered by senior ministers Rajendra Trivedi and Jitu Vaghani saying that the opposition members were wasting time instead of taking part in the discussion on the question of short notice.

During this time, the Congress MLAs and independent MLA Jignesh Mevani came close to the Well of the House.

At this juncture, Trivedi said that Mevani had entered the Well and moved a proposal to suspend him. However, following this, Mevani and a number of Congress MLAs rushed and sat inside the Well and continued raising slogans.

During all these developments, the Speaker kept on asking the opposition members to maintain decorum of the House and not to raise slogans or protest.

Eventually, the Speaker suspended all the opposition members who had entered the Well while raising slogans for the day through a majority vote.

Some of the opposition members who were protesting in the Well include Jignesh Mevani, Naushad Solanki, Imran Khedawala, Geniben Thakor, Ambarish Der, Pratap Dudhat, Babubhai Vaja, Kanti Kharadi, Punabhai Gavit and Chandanji Thakor.

A number of these opposition members were evicted from the House by marshals.

As the Speaker suspended the members, other Congress MLAs too staged a walk out from the House in protest.

Meanwhile, the Speaker continued the discussion on the question of short notice raised by BJP MLA Bharat Patel.

And as Minister of State for Road & Building Jagdish Panchal was replying to the same, the Congress MLAs, including the ones just suspended, started coming back to the House.

Following this, the Speaker said that those MLAs, who have been suspended for the day, cannot participate in the House proceedings.

To this, the Congress deputy leader Shailesh Parmar said that the Speaker, as per rules, needed to name the members who were suspended.

To this, the Speaker cited a rule and said that it was not necessary for her to name those members. She named some names of opposition members who had rushed to the Well while adding that others will be communicated after watching video footage. All those members left the House then.

In all, 22 opposition members – Mevani and 21 Congress MLAs – who had rushed to the Well were suspended for the day.