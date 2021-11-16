Gujarat: No one has decided to remove carts selling non-veg food, CR Paatil reiterates

With political functionaries of at least four municipal corporations in Gujarat issuing directives to remove carts and stalls selling non-vegetarian food from main road, state BJP president CR Paatil on Tuesday reiterated that “no one has taken such a decision” and “there is no legal ban on them”.

When asked about the row over stalls selling non-vegetarian food, Paatil, at a press conference, said, “No one has taken such a decision. There is one minister who had said that there is encroachment because of such (carts and roadside stalls) or people standing on footpath, should be removed. But, he (the minister) as well as all the (city) mayors have been told that there is no plan to stop such (carts and stalls). The Chief Minister has also made this clear in his speech yesterday in Anand.”

Last week, soon after Vadodara Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Hitendra Patel issued directives to crack down on vendors selling non-veg food in the open, state Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi had equated hawking to “land-grabbing”.

Trivedi had said on the sidelines of a public event, “Whether a food stall is non-vegetarian or vegetarian, if it is cooking in the open, the pedestrians are inconvenienced due to the smoke… The rationale of Vadodara Standing Committee Chairman is also based on the same principle of hygiene and convenience.”

Paatil, addressing media persons at the BJP state headquarter Shree Kamalam on the state executive meeting to begin Wednesday, added that all the ministers have been told to stay away from making such statements and to ensure that such statements are not made in future.

“There are two types of people in the country; those who eat veg and those who eat non-veg. And it is their right and nobody can stop them. If they (food stall or lorry owners) don’t maintain hygienic condition then they can face appropriate action. But BJP will never think of stopping them or of their removal. They are poor people whose lives depend on this. We try to help them no matter whoever it is, selling whatever. There is no legal ban on them and BJP will never try to stop them.”

On a question that some lorries were removed in Ahmedabad Tuesday, Paatil said that the reason for removal could be something else and not because they were selling vegetarian or non-vegetarian food. He added that sometimes people start such business on footpath causing hindrance to public movement and they could have been told to find some other place of business.

Meanwhile, Congress working president Hardik Patel hit out at the BJP saying that cultural and food diversity is part of Gujarat’s culture.

“Recent ordinance by some municipal corporations in Gujarat to regulate sale of food items is in reality another attempt by BJP and RSS to finish livelihoods of our small businessmen and shopkeepers.

“However they forgot that we are known for our cultural diversity and food is also part of our culture. What does BJP have against Babasaheb’s Constitution? It seems they don’t believe in the idea of India as defined by Gandhi ji, Sardar Patel, Nehru ji, Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Why does the BJP always try to infringe upon our rights?”, Patel asked.