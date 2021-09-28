Gujarat: Nimaben Acharya appointed first woman Speaker

Senior BJP MLA from Bhuj constituency of Kutch district, Nimaben Acharya, became the first woman Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly after she was elected to the post unanimously on Monday.

Chief Minister Bhupenra Patel proposed the name of Acharya for the post of Speaker and it was supported by Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani.

A gynaecologist by profession, 74-year-old Acharya is the fifth-time MLA from Bhuj-Kutch. A native of Nagnesh in Surendranagar district, she has been associated with various activities related to women’s empowerment, rural development and sports. She has also performed duties in various committees of the Gujarat Assembly.

Election to the Speaker’s post was necessitated following the resignation of previous Speaker Rajendra Trivedi who was inducted into the Bhupendra Patel government as a senior minister of revenue, law & justice, disaster management and legislative & parliamentary affairs. During the tenure of Trivedi as Speaker, Acharya was on the panel of the Speaker.

Following Acharya’s unanimous election as Speaker, CM Patel said, “Today is a very important day in the parliamentary history of Gujarat. After its formation as a separate state in 1960, this is first time that Gujarat will have a woman Speaker.”

“It is also a coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of Vithhalbhai Patel in whose honour Gujarat Assembly building has been named (as Vithhalbhai Patel Bhavan),” Patel said.

Vithhalbhai Patel was the first president of Central Legislative Assembly in 1925.

Opposition members welcomed Acharya as the Speaker while expressing their expectations that she would treat both – ruling and opposition parties – equally “like a mother”.

Acharya thanked all the members of the House and said that she will try her best to give justice to their trust in her. She also stated that it was expected from both the parties that the dignity of the House is maintained.