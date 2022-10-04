Gujarat: Murmu unveils projects worth Rs 1,330 cr; says will create jobs

President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation for and inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,330 crore from Gandhinagar on the first day of her Gujarat visit Monday. She also said that Narendra Modi, in the 12 years as its chief minister, “established Gujarat as a model state”.

The projects unveiled Monday “will create employment and also create opportunities for small and medium farmers for trade”, the President said addressing the audience in Gujarati. It is her first visit to the state after assuming the President’s office.

Calling Gujarat a “leading state” as far as startups were concerned, she said , “Gujarat is a manufacturing hub, a leading producer of milk, and manufactures 76 per cent of the salt. It can be said that all the citizens consume salt made in Gujarat”.

She laid foundation stone for a super specialty hospital, trauma centre and rain basera, to be built at Rs 373 crore, at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital on the GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society) campus. The project will include a new super specialty hospital with 600 beds while the trauma centre will have 255 beds.

The President also virtually laid the foundation stone of a super specialty hospital at Rajpipla in the tribal-majority district of Narmada. The hospital will have 540 beds, along with a medical college, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 530 crore. The President said she believed the project “would contribute towards people’s welfare”.

She also laid the foundation stones for an irrigation scheme to be built at Rs 35.82 crore in Dahod, a new dome-shaped godown, upgradation of plots and storm water drains in the cargo jetty area of the Kandla port and for the upgradation of Tuna Road to four lanes from two lanes.

The foundation stone laying ceremony, which was virtually conducted from Gandhinagar, was witnessed by trade union representatives and officials of the Deendayal Port Authority at Gandhidham.

Emphasising that water security was key to ensure the socio-economic security of the people, President Murmu stated that the Sardar Sarovar Scheme, which is spread over a 63,000-kilometre network, has changed the lives of “thousands of farmers”.

Later in the day, speaking at a civic reception hosted for her at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the President highlighted the 2017 World Heritage City tag by the UNESCO to Ahmedabad and the “world-class Sardar Patel stadium that can seat 1.30 lakh spectators”.