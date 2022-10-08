scorecardresearch
Gujarat: Modhera to be declared first solar-powered village by PM

The government has allocated 12 hectares of land in the nearby Sajjanpura village to set up Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for the same.

Solar panels have been installed at residential houses in Modhera. (Representational/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera in Mehsana as the country’s first round-the-clock solar-powered village on October 9 during his three-day visit to Gujarat, stated an official release. As per the release, the project to make Modhera the first solar-powered village is a joint effort by the central and state governments at Rs 80.66 crore.

The government has allocated 12 hectares of land in the nearby Sajjanpura village to set up Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for the same. Solar panels have been installed at residential houses in Modhera. During the day time, the village will get solar power and at night, it will be powered by BESS.

Modhera village also houses the world-famous Sun Temple, which has been facilitated with heritage lighting and 3D projection that will function on solar power, the release stated.

