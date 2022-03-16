Gujarat: MLA questions cancelling gun licences of those above 60 years

Veteran Congress tribal MLA Mohansinh Rathva on Tuesday questioned the move to cancel gun licences of tribals in Kawant region of Chhota Udepur district who are above 60 years of age, asking if the policy was applicable to all 33 districts of the state.

The MLA from Chhota Udepur constituency raised the issue during a general discussion on the state budget in the Gujarat Assembly.

Around 2,000 tribals in Kawant region of Chhota Udepur district were granted gun licence for agriculture purposes in 1975 by the state government, following a spate of robberies there. The MLA said that they are being cancelled by the deputy collector on the ground that the licence holder has crossed the age of 60 and asked if the policy was meant only for Chhota Udepur district.

“In 1975, around 65 robberies were reported in Kawant taluka…We held meetings in 65 villages that reported the robberies. At that time, the late Chimanbhai Patel was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and around 2,000 gun licences were granted for agriculture purpose,” Rathva said.

Alleging that after cancelling the licences, the guns are being deposited now, Rathva asked, “In 33 districts of Gujarat, are gun licences cancelled at the age of 60? Then why licences granted for agriculture purpose in Chhota Udepur district are being cancelled? Why are they not being renewed? Is it a rule of the home department specifically for the Chhota Udepur district?”

Rathva also raised other issues related to tribal population of the state and said that around 52 per cent of the grants allocated for the tribal development in the previous state budget was unused and diverted to other departments at the end of the year.

While the Sakhi Mandals of Chhota Udepur were providing cooked food to the girls schools and model schools in the district at the cost of Rs 52 per day, Rathva said, the tribal development department has given a contract to a Gandhinagar-based firm to provide the food at the cost of Rs 72 per day. Rathva alleged that this was causing yearly loss of Rs 4.29 crore to the state government.

“Despite truthful presentations, no attention is being given (to this). We have got tired of writing letters but nobody is paying attention,” Rathva said.

On the grant of sand mining lease, Rathva said that the Orsang river passes through tribal dominated areas but the tribals are not given sand mining lease by the state government.