Jignesh Mevani, Vadgam MLA, arrested by Assam Police under IT Act

Jignesh Mevani, an Independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency of Gujarat, was arrested by the Assam Police in the Banaskantha district late Wednesday, said a statement from his team Thursday.

The statement added that Mevani was temporarily put up at the Palanpur city police station and then moved to Ahmedabad and was likely to be deported to Assam.

Confirming this, Banaskantha superintendent of police Akshayraj Makwana said, “We don’t have much information, but (a team of) Assam Police have arrested him for an offence registered under the provisions of IT Act and allied charges. The FIR has been registered in Assam and we don’t have its copy. As local police, we were just informed by the Assam Police that they have arrested Mevani.”

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House. Police yet to share the copy of the FIR with us, we have been informed about some case filed against him in Assam and is likely to be deported to Assam tonight. -Team Jignesh Mevani pic.twitter.com/Bn0cbX1a9I — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) April 20, 2022

According to the Banaskantha SP, some of the provisions under which Mevani has been arrested include Section 66 of the IT Act and Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed—if not committed ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gujarat high court lawyer Anand Yagnik, representing Mevani, told The Indian Express that, he would move an application before the Assam High Court seeking “quashing of the FIR and bail for the MLA”. An FIR was lodged in Assam’s Kokrajhar police station related to tweet he put out on April 18, against which a complaint had been filed, said Yagnik.

Mevani’s Twitter account shows that some of his recent tweets have been “withheld in India in response to a legal demand.”

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi called Mevani’s arrest “undemocratic and illegal”. Speaking with The Indian Express, Doshi said, “He (Mevani) is an MLA, and he has just put out a point of view that the PM appeal for peace. If the PM is making similar appeals elsewhere in the world, why can he not do it for his home state? This is an attempt to silence voices of dissent and this is a dangerous trend. Mevani was picked up as if he was a terrorist or a history-sheeter, just because he is from the opposition. And this has happened when the prime minister was visiting Gujarat”.

GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, who went to the airport around 3.30 am when Mevani was flown to Assam, said in a tweet, “We will get justice for Mevani soon”.

Following Mevani’s arrest, some Dalit groups have announced programmes in Ahmedabad and other parts of the state like Mehsana to register their protest.