Gujarat minister in Assembly: ‘BJP, RSS have nothing to do with Nathuram Godse’

The BJP government in Gujarat Tuesday said neither the party nor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has anything to do with Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. The statement came in response to the Congress raking up separate incidents — one in which Godse was featured as a hero in an elocution contest in Valsad district and another when his bust was installed in Jamnagar.

“The names of Godse and the RSS are being repeatedly taken here (in the assembly discussion). Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has clarified that we have nothing to do with Godse. The Bharatiya Jan Sangh, RSS or BJP have never talked about it. We have no relation with him,” said senior Minister Purnesh Modi said during a discussion in the Gujarat Assembly Tuesday.

Defending the RSS, he said the organisation has even survived three bans at different periods because it inculcates the feeling of patriotism.

The first reference in the initial part of the House proceedings Tuesday when Punja Vansh, senior Congress legislator from the Una constituency, targeted the ruling party.

“On the one hand, we talk about Gandhi and on the other, a statue of Nathuram Godse, Gandhi’s assassin, is being installed. Instead of acting against such people, legal actions are being taken against persons who dismantled it.” He was referring to the incident from November last year when some persons had installed a bust of Godse in Jamnagar. Subsequently, the bust was dismantled by some Congress workers.

Further, he said it was a “misfortune of this state” that elocution competitions are being held in schools on the topic “My ideal, Nathuram Godse”. He was referring to an elocution competition being conducted at a primary school in Valsad recently.