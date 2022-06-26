Gujarat: Minister Harsh Sanghavi lauds efforts by police and judiciary in POCSO cases

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday hailed the recent efforts of the state police and judiciary in dealing with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Addressing the Regional Consultative meeting of Western Region on “POCSO: Factors hindering the implementation and aspects of assistance of victims” in Gandhinagar, Sanghavi said, “Punishment to offenders in such cases will be delivered in limited days.”

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and efforts of Home Minister Amit Shah, strict safeguards have been provided to the victims under the POCSO Act. Due to e-courts and fast track courts, the judgements have been expedited,” said Sanghavi.

He also said that fast and effective ways in which the police and judiciary has dealt with POCSO cases have proven to be effective as cases at police stations have seen a reduction.

“The mandate in the POCSO Act is to file a chargesheet within 60 days, but we are targeting on providing justice within 60 days,” he said adding that in the past four months, judgments on 45 such cases have been delivered.

“In Bhavnagar, in one such case, the chargesheet was filed in 24 hours and the judgment was announced in 35-40 days. Due to this, the trust of the people in the act has increased,” said Sanghavi.

Sanghavi also said that the attitude and prejudice of the society should change against the victims in such cases. Calling on families to report such cases at the police stations, he said the society should not “back-talk” about such children.

The conference was organised in collaboration with National Legal Services Authority of India, National Forensic Sciences University, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and Bureau of Police Research and Development.