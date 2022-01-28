Gujarat: Man held for ‘attacking’ woman in Patan

A 30-year-old man was Friday arrested for allegedly attacking a 25-year-old woman with a knife-like object at Shergadh village near Radhanpur of Patan.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday when the woman was alone at her home and the accused, who is her neighbour, allegedly attacked her with a knife-like object.

Superintendent of Police, Patan Akshayraj Makwana said that an offence has been registered at Radhanpur police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Makwana added that the woman is out of danger, the accused has been arrested and further investigations are on. Motive behind the attack is not known yet.