Gujarat: Man gets life sentence for raping and killing 3-year-old girl

A fast-track court in Gandhinagar on Wednesday afternoon awarded life imprisonment to a 26-year-old man convicted of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl, just 25 days after the incident took place.

The convicted man had raped two other girls also, aged 5 and 7, between October 29 to November 5, said the police.

According to the police, additional district judge SN Solanki presiding over Gandhinagar Sessions Court sentenced the accused, who is a daily-wage labourer, after the police had filed a 500-page chargesheet within eight days of his arrest. The Gandhinagar police arrested the sex offender on November 7 for allegedly abducting a three-year-old girl on November 5 night on the occasion of Gujarati New Year from a village in Gandhinagar and raping and strangulating her to death.

Before that, he had abducted two other girls in Gandhinagar and raped them.