Gujarat man dies trying to cross US-Mexico border

Police in Gujarat have launched a probe into the reported death of a Gandhinagar man during a bid to enter the US from Mexico by crossing the border wall.

Additional Director General of Police (CID Crime), R B Brahmbhatt, said police have taken cognisance of media reports that Brijkumar Yadav fell off the wall while attempting his illegal crossing. Police said Yadav was residing in Gandhinagar’s Kalol taluka — the same place the Indian family that froze to death near the US-Canada border hails from.

A local report stated that Yadav was with his wife and three-year-old son during the crossing at Mexico’s Tijuana. The woman fell on US soil, while Yadav fell from a height of five meters on the Mexican side along with his son, a Tijuana news website reported on December 15.

“Taking note of the media reports, we have ordered a preliminary inquiry into whether the man had a proper passport and visa. We will also record statements of their (Yadavs’) relatives. After getting a preliminary inquiry done, we will get in touch with our counterparts in the US and Mexico through proper channels,” said Brahmbhatt.

The Indian family, reports stated, were trying to reach San Diego in the US. Gujarat Police has tried to get in touch with Yadav’s family in Kalol, sources said. Yadav is learnt to be a migrant who was working in Kalol.

The Tijuana news website, quoting the National Institute of Migration, stated that “the minor is already with his mother in the US”. The incident was reported to Mexican authorities by Border Patrol agents on December 14, the website said. It quoted the head of DMAM (Municipal Directorate of Attention to Migrants), Enrique Lucero, as saying that “the migrant (Yadav) was travelling with a group of between 30 and 40 other people who apparently managed to cross into the US”.

The place where Yadav died is vacant land in the vicinity of the Terrazas de Mendoza subdivision, and the area was patrolled by members of the National Guard after the incident, the report said.

In the place where the 40 migrants allegedly crossed, “they found bottles with water, women’s shoes, gloves, a cigarette case with cigars, clothes and improvised chairs”, the report said.

“We have received no official intimation from any government yet on the death of Brijkumar Yadav, who was allegedly crossing the US-Mexico border a few days ago and died. Whatever information we have got is from the news, social media, and local sources only,” said Amit Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar.

Patel said, “We have also contacted the family of Yadav, which lives in Kalol. They have not given any official confirmation, as they are still contacting the authorities abroad for the death of their relative. We will register a complaint as soon as they go official.”

In January this year, four members of a family, including a 17-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy, were found to have frozen to death in Manitoba province of Canada while trying to illegally cross over to the US. They belonged to Dingucha village of Kalol taluka, which Yadav was from.