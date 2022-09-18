Gujarat: Maldharis hold mahapanchayat to protest ‘government ambiguity’ on cattle control Bill

Seeking cancellation of the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, leaders of the maldhari community organised a massive mahapanchayat at Shertha village of Gandhinagar district Sunday. Around 50,000 people from the community participated in the maldhari mahapanchayat.

It was a non-political gathering to press for various demands of the Maldhari community with the cancellation of the cattle control Bill being the number one demand, said Kapil Desai, spokesperson of the mahapanchayat.

The state government passed the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, in the last budget session of the Assembly. The Bill aims to regulate cattle in eight municipal corporations and 162 municipalities.

However, the BJP-led government has put the Bill in abeyance after protests from the maldhari community across the state.

Recently, BJP’s Maldhari Cell president Sanjay Desai said in an official statement that the government is going to get the Bill cancelled in the upcoming session of the Assembly to be held on September 21 and 22.

However, Desai said the protest was held due to the government’s alleged ambiguous stand on the cancellation of the Bill. “Sometimes, they say the Bill will be cancelled and sometimes, there are reports that the government is planning to revive the Bill. Also, there is no mention of the Bill in the business of the upcoming assembly session. So, we organised this mahapanchayat that was attended by around 50,000 people, including a number of religious heads of the community.”

Desai added the mahapanchayat has also announced two protest programmes on September 21 and 22–not to sell milk but give it to people for free and to make laddus and offer it to birds and animals.