Gujarat: Maldhari community to protest against Cattle Bill

Leaders of Maldhari community which included two Congress MLAs met at a temple in Tintoda village and decided to begin protests against the Gujarat government’s The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022 that will licence, regulate and prohibit cattle movements,.

Those gathered to protest against the legislation included Congress MLAs from Viramgam and Chanasma, Lakhabhai Bharwad and Raghu Desai. Speaking at the Jai Vadvada Jairam Swami Dham — a temple of the Maldhari community — Nagji Desai, former member of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation School Board said, “For this event, we have invited leaders of all political parties, social activists and important heads of community. We have to fight this legislation both politically and socially, till the government is forced to withdraw it.”

“In Gandhinagar alone, 20 villages were brought under the limits of the municipal corporation. Similarly, in Ahmedabad 38 villages were brought under the city limits. How can laws be similar for a cattle-rearer in Gheekanta in Ahmedabad and one in Lambha. Where have the gauchar lands disappeared in the cities? Why has not the government provided an alternative area for grazing cattle, before coming up with this law?”

Congress MLA Raghu Desai said that the community will hold anti-government protests under the banner of Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat. “Lets us not bring political parties in this. This is not about BJP or Congress. It is the fight of Maldhari Community against the government,” Desai said.

He cautioned the youngsters not to indulge in any violence when protests are organised in the future. “We do not want to see youths of our community behind bars. Carry out rallies across the state, but ensure that it is non-violent,” the MLA added while addressing a group of villagers, teachers, and social activists from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.

Other speakers who spoke on the occasion objected to the word “stray” used in the Bill and the export of beef carried out from India.

Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad remembered the agitation against illegal cow slaughter.

“The protests could be long drawn. This legislation has brought almost half of the state within its purview as it will apply to 156 municipalities and eight municipal corporations. We also need to tell other communities about this legislation. It is a matter of existence of the community in urban areas. This law has been brought keeping the upcoming elections in mind, as the government feels it will help attract more votes in urban seats.”

On March 31, Gujarat Assembly passed the Bill after a six-hour-long marathon discussion where Congress MLAs objected to the provisions in the proposed legislation and said that ruling BJP government was using “cows for votes.”

“We have heard of gun and liquor licences being issued by the government. But this is first time we are hearing licences for keeping cows,” said MLA Raghu Desai while talking to media persons later.