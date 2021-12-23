Gujarat: 80-90 per cent of panchayat poll winners are with BJP, says Vaghani

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister and spokesperson of Gujarat government Jitu Vaghani has claimed that in the over 10,000 gram panchayats which went to polls this year, 80-90 per cent elected Sarpanches and ward members are candidates who are aligned with the BJP or its ideology.

An official release from Gujarat government quoted Vaghani saying this during the media briefing on the weekly cabinet meeting of the state government. Gram panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols.

Of the 10,800 gram panchayats which were to go to polls this time, nearly 1,165 were declared Samras gram panchayats which did not go to polls, as the sarp-anches and ward members were chosen by villagers with consensus.Eventually, 8,686 gram panchayats went to polls for various posts of sarpanch and ward members. Voting for which was held on December 19 and which witnessed 78.3 per cent turnout.

Counting of votes began at 344 places across the state on December 21, at 9 in the morning, and it went on till December 22. As per the State Election Commission, the counting of votes concluded by following Covid protocols without any untoward incident.