Gujarat: Lover kills woman over loaned money

The Varnama police station in Vadodara has begun a probe into the alleged murder of a 35-year-old woman who was missing since January 22. The woman’s body was recovered from a pit covered with mud at Ramangamdi village in Vadodara district Monday night. The police have detained the accused, who allegedly killed the woman when she began pressurising him to repay her a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh.

According to the Varnama police station, the accused, Ismail Parmar, and the deceased had been in an extra-marital relationship for over seven years. “The victim had loaned Rs 2.5 lakh to the accused, who had been promising to return the sum to her. On January 22, the accused called the woman to meet him and took her along toward the Kashipura Sarar Road near Ramangamdi GIDC… Since he did not intend to return the sum to the victim, he planned to kill her. He strangled her and then pushed her into a pit in the middle of mounds of mud… on Sarar Road. Thereafter, he covered the pit with mud and tried to destroy evidence,” the FIR states.

On Monday night, Parmar allegedly led the police to the spot where he had buried the woman’s body. The victim’s husband, a native of Gadhda taluka of Botad district, had filed a missing persons’ complaint with the police on January 23. “Based on human intelligence, we tracked down Parmar and he led us to the site. We have detained him and the process of his formal arrest is going on. He will be produced before the court Wednesday,” deputy superintendent of police BH Chavda said.

The Varnama police station has registered an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.