Gujarat: Lightning strikes kill 4 tribal farm labourers

Lightning strikes killed four tribal farm labourers in Surat, Dang and Dediyapada in Gujarat Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which had forecasted heavy rainfall in some areas of Gujarat till September 16, said the southern parts of the state experienced heavy rainfall along with lighting and high wind speed Sunday evening.

In the first incident, Sahil Vasava, 15, Virendra Vasava, 17, Vipul Vasava, 17, and Maniben Vasava, 42, all residents of Chokwada village in Umarpada taluka of Surat district, were struck by lightning while returning home from the fields. All the four people incurred burn injuries. Sahil succumbed to burn injuries on the spot, while others were shifted to a community health centre in Umarpada. The police have registered a case of accidental death in the incident.

In the second incident, Mohan Pawar, 55, a resident of Kadhmal village in Subir taluka of Dang district, incurred severe burn injuries due to lightning and died on the spot. The deceased was working in an agricultural field when lightning struck him.

In the third incident, Bijuben Vasava, 57, Dinesh Vasava, 33, and five others, all residents of Malgam village in Dediyapada taluka of Narmada district, were hit by lightning when they took shelter under a temporary tent in the fields. Biju and Dinesh died on the spot while others were rushed to the community health centre at Dediyapada, where their condition is reported to be stable, said doctors.