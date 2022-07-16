Gujarat: Leopard sighted near diamond bourse in Surat city

A leopard was spotted in a residential society near the Surat diamond bourse in Khajod Saturday.

Forest department officials said the three-year-old leopard was sighted by a local, Bhikhubhai Patel, in the lawn outside his house in Kui residential society.

Bhikhubhai Patel forwarded images and videos of the leopard captured by CCTV cameras installed outside his house to his neighbours to warn them about the presence of the wild animal. He also informed the forest department.

After receiving the information, a team of forest officials reached the spot early Saturday morning and installed a cage. However, one more cage was installed later in the afternoon.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Puneet Nayyar said, “Soon after receiving information about the leopard, our teams reached the spot and surveyed the entire area. Our teams also counselled residents not to panic and stay within their houses. They were also advised to carry wooden sticks and walk in groups while going out. We assume that the leopard is female and she may be around three years old. Our teams are also carrying out a survey in the area looking for pug marks. We have CCTV footage in which the big cat can be clearly seen near a car and stairs of a house.”

He further added, “The leopard might have come from a nearby taluka in search of food and water. This is the second incident of leopard sighting in Surat city. In 2017, a leopard was sighted at the ONGC campus near Dumas. We are trying to catch the leopard.”