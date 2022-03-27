Gujarat is BJP’s home, Congress wiped out, nowhere in sight: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked a gathering in Gandhinagar to take a “pledge” to “bring BJP government back to Gujarat once more”, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state scheduled later this year.

Shah, who was in his constituency to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a slew of projects worth Rs 350 crore, claimed that Gujarat is “BJP’s home” and it “has been and will be”. Taking repeated digs at Congress and its MP Rahul Gandhi at the three events where Shah addressed the public and BJP workers, the Gandhinagar MP said, “Congress party has been wiped clean, cannot be seen anywhere in sight,” while referring to the BJP’s recent poll victory in four of the five states.

Referring to the recently released Hindi film The Kashmir Files, Shah at an event orgainsed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said, “Have you all seen the Kashmir-wali film? Those who havent, see it, because you’ll know that under Congress rule what kind of torture and terror was prevalent in Kashmir.”

Shah claimed that the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ensured protection with vaccination to 130 crore population of India, as a result of which “no lives were lost” in the Covid-19 third wave. Taking a dig at Rahul at an event for laying foundation stone of a railway overbridge in Kalol, Shah said, “Rahul baba had tweeted ‘this is Modi vaccine’. Modiji tweeted thanking scientists for working day and night and delivering two vaccines to the world while securing 130 crore population with the vaccine in India free of cost. These two tweets of two leaders of two parties indicate the two ideologies. On one hand there is Narendrabhai who credited scientists for using their knowledge and science for developing the vaccines… On the other is the Congress arousing suspicion in people’s minds to discourage vaccination.”