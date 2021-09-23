Gujarat hikes financial aid for flood-hit people

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government in its second cabinet meeting, on Wednesday, decided to increase the financial assistance to those affected by the recent floods in Jamnagar, Junagadh and Rajkot districts under various heads.

Two senior ministers of the Council of Ministers, Rajendra Trivedi and Jitu Vaghani, informed the decision taken in the meeting of the cabinet. Vaghani said that the increase in the assistance will be in addition to the assistance the flood affected people are entitled to under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Trivedi said that the increase in assistance will cost Rs 13 crore to the state government.

In cases of household items lost in the flood, the affected family will get total Rs 7000 that will include Rs 3800 under SDRF and additional Rs 3200.

For damage to huts in the slums of low lying areas, the state government has announced assistance of Rs 5,900 in addition to Rs 4,100 under SDRF taking the total assistance to Rs 10,000.

Similarly, for partially-damaged pucca houses, an affected family will get total Rs 15,000 — Rs 5,200 under SDRF and additional Rs 9,800.

For partial damage to kutcha houses, the total assistance of Rs 10,000 will be awarded to the affected families — Rs 3,200 under SDRF and additional Rs 6,800.

In case of loss of livestock, the affected family is entitled to Rs 30,000 per cattle for maximum three cattle under SDRF. The state government has decided to give additional assistance of Rs 20,000 for loss of per cattle making it total Rs 50,000. In addition to that, the state government has also made the financial assistance available up to five cattle.

Under SDRF rules, for the loss of small cattle (goats and sheep), the cattle owners are entitled to get Rs 3000 per cattle with upper limit of 30 cattle. Vaghani said that the cabinet has decided to provide additional Rs 2,000 per cattle in the case of loss of small cattle making it total Rs 5,000 per cattle.

Vaghani clarified that the additional financial assistance is applicable to the people affected by the recent floods in Jamnagar, Junagadh and Rajkot districts.

In reply to a question, Trivedi said that total 14 persons have been killed in the flood and close relatives of all of them have been provided with the compensation.

Vaghani said that the state government has ordered a survey of the three districts to ascertain the loss to agriculture there and the survey is likely to be over soon.

Ministers to hear grievances

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given instructions to all the ministers and senior officials to stay in their respective office on Mondays and Tuesdays to give hearing to the grievances and issues of MPs/MLAs and general public.

Senior minister Rajendra Trivedi said that the CM has given clear instructions in this regard so that general public can represent their issues to the ministers and senior officials.

Trivedi also said that the CM has also given clear instructions that on Mondays and Tuesdays, whenever an MP/MLA goes to meet the senior officials, the former must not be made to sit and wait outside. “The officers will have to call the MLAs honorably in the office…Earlier, it was being witnessed that officials used to make MLAs wait outside (their chambers),” Trivedi said.

He added that on days other than Mondays and Tuesdays, if the MLAs want to meet senior officials, they will have to go with prior appointment.

Trivedi and Vaghani have been appointed as the spokespersons of the new government.