Gujarat head clerk exam cancelled after paper leak, re-exam next year

A Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) exam to fill in 186 head clerk vacancies was Tuesday cancelled after the question paper was leaked, and will be held again in March next year.

Gujarat Minister of State (Home) Harsh Sanghavi, while announcing the re-examination, said all those involved in the leak had been arrested.

A day after over 88,000 candidates took the December 12 examination, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, vice-president of the state AAP’s youth wing, claimed he had evidence that the question paper was leaked a night before the examination and sold for Rs 6lakh-12 lakh in various parts of the state.

Police later arrested eight persons who allegedly sold the leaked question paper in Sabarkantha, and a staffer of an Ahmedabad printing press contracted by the board to print it.

“Those who have bought the leaked paper will also be held. We will ask the legal department to ensure that the case is tried in a fast-track court,” said Sanghavi.

The junior minister said the decision to reconduct the exam was taken by the chief minister in consultation with board and police officials.

“All those who had applied this year will be eligible to appear in it,” he added.