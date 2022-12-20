scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

‘Do something’: Gujarat HC pulls up state over stray cattle menace

Submitting that the state is considering suggestions put forth by the petitioner, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi responded by saying, “We have tried to plug all the loopholes.”

In October, the High Court had said that the state government’s efforts in tackling the stray cattle menace have largely remained on paper with no actions fructifying on the ground. (File/Representational)

Seeking time from the Gujarat High Court to postpone the hearing pertaining to stray cattle menace, the state on Tuesday stressed that it has “tried to plug all loopholes”, even as Chief Justice Aravind Kumar disagreed with this submission and implored the state to “do something” to check the menace.

The matter was being heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Kumar and Justice A J Shastri. Submitting that the state is considering suggestions put forth by advocate and party-in-person petitioner Amit Panchal, who had moved the contempt petition pointing out non-implementation of an earlier order by the Gujarat High Court pertaining to controlling the cattle menace, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the state, stressed: “We have tried to plug all the loopholes.”

Also read |Shankar Chaudhary appointed Gujarat Assembly Speaker; Jetha Ahir is Deputy Speaker

Chief Justice Kumar, however, remarked, “Yesterday in Rajkot, one defence personnel was attacked and he is in serious condition, that’s what I saw on TV… This cattle menace has gone out of proportion, do something.” The matter has now been listed for further hearing on January 9.

In October, the High Court had said that the state government’s efforts in tackling the stray cattle menace have largely remained on paper with no actions fructifying on the ground.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 01:05:50 pm
Next Story

RPN Singh’s shadow on Jharkhand Congress, dissidents want state unit chief gone

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close