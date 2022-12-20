‘Do something’: Gujarat HC pulls up state over stray cattle menace

Seeking time from the Gujarat High Court to postpone the hearing pertaining to stray cattle menace, the state on Tuesday stressed that it has “tried to plug all loopholes”, even as Chief Justice Aravind Kumar disagreed with this submission and implored the state to “do something” to check the menace.

The matter was being heard by a division bench of Chief Justice Kumar and Justice A J Shastri. Submitting that the state is considering suggestions put forth by advocate and party-in-person petitioner Amit Panchal, who had moved the contempt petition pointing out non-implementation of an earlier order by the Gujarat High Court pertaining to controlling the cattle menace, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the state, stressed: “We have tried to plug all the loopholes.”

Chief Justice Kumar, however, remarked, “Yesterday in Rajkot, one defence personnel was attacked and he is in serious condition, that’s what I saw on TV… This cattle menace has gone out of proportion, do something.” The matter has now been listed for further hearing on January 9.

In October, the High Court had said that the state government’s efforts in tackling the stray cattle menace have largely remained on paper with no actions fructifying on the ground.