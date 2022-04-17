Gujarat govt to organise ‘Arogya Mela’ from April 18 to 22

The Gujarat government will organise ‘Arogya Mela’ in 248 talukas across the state between April 18 and 22 as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (75 years of independence) celebrations, said an official release Sunday.

During ‘Arogya Mela’, people will be issued Ayushman Bharat cards at primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals, as per the release. People will also be informed about preventive steps to check communicable and non-communicable diseases, it said.

The event will also include blood donation camps, registration for organ donation, teleconsulting, screening for diagnosis of various diseases, medicine distribution and so on, said officials. People will also be informed about details of various schemes run by the department of health and family welfare.

Health minister Rushikesh Patel requested people to take maximum benefit of the five-day event to “become healthier”. It will be attended by local members of Parliament, members of the Legislative Assembly and office-bearers of districts and taluk administrations.