Gujarat govt to fill 15,000 vacant posts in 6 months

In one of the first major announcements of the Bhupendra Patel government, Minister of State for Panchayat (independent charge) Brijesh Merja on Tuesday announced that his ministry will hold a recruitment drive to fill 15,000 vacant posts of different cadres in the district and taluka panchayats in Gujarat. Merja said the government plans to complete the recruitment within the next six months.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Merja, who is also MoS for Labour and Employment (Independent charge), Rural Housing and Rural Development, said, “Around 16,000 posts in eight cadres such as multipurpose health workers, Talati-cum-Mantri, gram sewak, etc, in 33 district panchayats and 251 taluka panchayats of the state are lying vacant. We are planning to fill around 15,000 of those soon. I have instructed the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board to make an action plan and process the recruitment at the earliest.”

“He added that the recruitment will be done so that there are no further hindrances in the development works of district and taluka panchayats.”