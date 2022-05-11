Gujarat govt to bifurcate 24 types of land holdings, says minister

In an elaborate exercise, the revenue department of the Gujarat government Tuesday announced a “policy” where 24 different types of land holdings in the state that were part of abolished laws will be bifurcated as new and old tenure land, Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

“There were complexities surrounding lands that fell under 24 abolished acts in various districts. Officials were not sure to consider them as those of old or new tenure. There was no clarity. So under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer CL Meena, a committee was formed on March 16, 2019. The committee held 14 meetings after which it submitted a report to the revenue department on December 31, 2020,” the minister said, adding the government based its decision on the findings of the Meena committee.

“There are 24 types of land holdings under the abolished laws, and there was no clarity as to which tenure is to be construed. This problem existed in many districts and officials did not take decisions due to lack of clarity. So this is a policy decision that has been taken,” he later told The Indian Express.

Many of these revenue acts were abolished between 2002 and 2004, the minister said. “Each district collector will now have to act according to this policy and make decisions on a case-to-case basis,” he said, adding the government will issue a notification in the next couple of days.

Some of the abolished acts include the Gujarat Surviving Alienation Abolition Act 1963, the Bombay Merged Territories (Baroda Mul Giras Tenure Abolition) Act, 1953, the Bombay Taluqkdari Tenure Abolition Act, 1949, the Sagbara and Mehwassi Estates (Proprietary Rights Abolition) Regulations, 1962, the Bombay Merged Territories and Areas (Jagirs Abolition) Act, 1953, and the Bombay Inams (Kutch area) Abolition Act, 1958, among others.