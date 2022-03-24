Gujarat govt tables data on Covid deaths, Congress seeks ‘correct figures’

The Congress demanded the Gujarat government put out correct figures of Covid-19 deaths in the state, when the former tabled data in the Assembly on Wednesday. The government said it had received 27,674 applications for assistance under the Mukhya-mantri Bal Seva Yojana (MBSY) meant for children rendered orphans during Covid-19 period of which it has sanctioned assistance to 20,970 of them.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar referred to the data and asked the government to reveal the exact number of Covid deaths in Gujarat. The official number of people who died of Covid as per the health bulletin on Tuesday was 10,942.

“On one hand, the government is saying that 10,942 people died (due to corona). On the other hand, 20,970 applications (under MBSY) have been sanctioned. In the Supreme Court, the government filed an affidavit on giving financial assistance of Rs 50,000 (to the families of those who died due to corona). That figure is 1.17 lakh. The government should tell the Gujarat Assembly how many people have died. Over 3 lakh people died due to corona in Gujarat,” Parmar said.

Top sources told The Indian Express that, till Tuesday, the government had received 1,17,463 applications for ex gratia, of which 1,05,638 were approved and 10,654 were rejected. Later, in a press statement, the Congress alleged that the figures under MBSY exposed the fact that the figures of Covid-19 deaths were being concealed.

Under the MBSY, the Gujarat government is paying Rs 4,000 per month to each child that lost both parents during Covid-19 period owing to any medical condition and Rs 2,000 per month to each child who lost either parent for similar reasons, till they attain 18 years. It has defined the period from March 2020 till June 30, 2021, said a senior official of Social Defence division of Social Justice & Empowerment department.