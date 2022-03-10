Gujarat government: Rs 6.5-crore aid given to 500 fishermen families in 2 yrs

The Gujarat government has paid over Rs 6.58 crore as financial assistance to 507 families of fishermen apprehended by Pakistani authorities in 2020 and 2021, the state legislative was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Fisheries (independent charge) Jitu Chaudhary gave this information to Gujarat Assembly in a written reply to a starred question raised by BJP MLA from Maninagar Suresh Patel.

As per the reply, the government is paying daily financial assistance of Rs 300 to the families of fishermen apprehended by the Pakistani authorities. In 2020, the state government paid Rs 2.30 crore to 184 fishermen families. In 2021, it paid Rs 4.28 crore to 323 fishermen families.