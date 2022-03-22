Gujarat govt provided over 17 lakh jobs in 5 yrs: Jagdish Vishwakarma

In five years till 2021, the Gujarat government has provided jobs to over 17.3 lakh youths across the state, Minister for Industries Jagdish Vishwakarma told the Gujarat Assembly on Monday.

The minister listed out the jobs given between 2016 and 2021 in response to a question asked by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar about the rise in man-days lost in textile, chemical and automobile sectors in the state in 2021.

Citing the latest Socio-Economic Survey tabled in the Gujarat Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Parmar wished to know why 8,115 man-days were lost in 2021 compared to 683 man-days in 2020 for chemical sector, 6,486 man-days lost in 2021 compared to 2,168 in 2020 in automobile sector and 10,567 man-days lost in 2021 compared to 2,546 man-days in 2020 for textile sector.

The Socio-Economic review states that in 2021 there were just eight lockouts compared to the 18 in 2020 and the total man-days lost in Gujarat was 34,378 in 2021 which was much less compared to the 1,56,514 man-days lost in 2020.