Gujarat govt provided jobs to more than 1.5 lakh youths in 5 years: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that more than 1.5 lakh youths were employed with the Gujarat government in the past five years and another 18 lakh youths got employment in various sectors through employment exchanges.

The PM also said that the state government has also done preparations to provide government jobs to youths in the state government in the current year.

“In the past five years, more than 1.5 lakh youths got jobs in the state government. Apart from government jobs, employment has been provided to around 18 lakh youths in different sectors through employment exchanges,” Modi said.

The PM was virtually addressing a function at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to allot appointment letters to over 2,500 youths selected for various cadres in the state government. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and top officials of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) were present.

“The Gujarat government has made a recruitment calendar and completed recruitment process within a fixed time. I am told that in the current year, preparations are on to provide jobs in the state government to more than 25,000 youths. Using technology, the Gujarat government has made the recruitment process transparent,” Modi added.

The PM said that a specific eco-system is being created in the country because of which more than 90,000 start-ups are functioning in the country. Because of this, not only people are getting employment, but also lakhs of youths are getting inspired to be self-employed, he said.

Laying special emphasis on skill development, Modi said, “Due to creation of new possibilities in the country, we will need skilled manpower on big scale. It is indeed with the strength of youths’ skills that India can achieve the target of becoming third largest economy of the world. It is our attempt that the benefits of skill development are made available to each section of the society.”

Addressing the youths who were allotted appointment letters, Modi said that they should not be feeling content after getting a government job and should continuously learn something new.

In his address, CM Patel said that the incidents of paper leaks are as painful to the state government as it is to the job aspirants and therefore, the government has brought a strict law against those indulging in the illegal act.

In the present government, only deserving candidates get government jobs, he said, adding that one may be able to get a contract-based job through nepotism, but not government jobs.

GPSC chairman Nalin Upadhyay, GSSSB chairman AK Rakesh and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM K Kailashnathan were present.