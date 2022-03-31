Gujarat govt plans Bill to restrict cattle movement in cities, towns

The Gujarat government plans to introduce “The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022” in the ongoing session of the state legislature, entailing imprisonment up to a maximum of two years as punishment for those breaking the law, which aims to restrict movement of cattle in municipal corporation and municipality jurisdictions. The bill is slated to be tabled Thursday.

The maldharis (cattle-rearers) of Rajkot have opposed the proposed law and submitted memorandums to district collector saying that their occupation is “service to gaumata” and that such laws should be enacted only after maldharis have been provided with alternative facilities.

The proposed Bill by the urban development department not only aims to restrict the activities of keeping and movement of cattle in urban areas also proposes to impose fines as high as Rs 5 lakh. It aims to keep a tab on “free-roaming” cattle that are a “serious menace” and threat to two-wheeler riders on city roads.

The proposed law that will licence, regulate and prohibit cattle movements, will be applicable to eight municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar, and 162 municipality jurisdictions in the state. Once the law gets enforced, no person can keep cattle without a licence. This includes cows, buffaloes, goat, sheep, donkey, among others.

“We are aware that some accidents take place (due to cattle straying on city roads). But that can’t be ground for punishing all the cows. The community that serves cows day and night depend on them for their livelihood,” stated Kanaiya Group, an organisation of maldharis in Bedipara area of the city, in their memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, submitted to Rajkot district collector on Wednesday.

“There is no pastoral land left so where do the maldharis take their cows to? Such a law will tarnish your party’s image as one of being sensitive towards the cow mother… first allot them (maldharis) enough space and address the issue rather than making them financially bankrupt by enacting such laws,” it added.

On Tuesday, Samast Maldhari Samaj, Rajkot, an organisation of cattle-herders of the city, also submitted a memorandum to the collector, demanding that the Bill be postponed until maldharis were given alternative space, saying the penal provisions in the new law will create “difficulties”.

As per the bill, “no person will be allowed to bring any cattle into urban areas — except for slaughter houses — without prior permission of the local authority… All cattle movements should be done using vehicles”.

If the licence of a cattle shed operator gets cancelled, then the licensee is required to sell or proffer the cattle within three months of such cancellation. On death of a cattle, the licensee shall dispose the carcass safely, the bill states.

The proposed law also empowers local authority to capture and seize cattle if they are found in urban areas not designated as licensed premises. Any offender who keeps cattle in contravention to the proposed Act can face a imprisonment of one year and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Person or groups of persons who assaults staff of local authority or attempts to drive away cattle or creates hurdles in catching cattle will be punished with one year imprisonment and fine as high as Rs 1 lakh. Repeat offenders will face two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The proposed Bill also punishes persons following or monitoring cattle catching teams. Cattle without tags will be seized and shifted to permanent cattle-shed. Penalties have also been prescribed for sale of fodder, which can be sold only in and around grazing areas at a time prescribed by the local authority.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has been aggresively impounding stray cattle. “We already have set up four animal hostels with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 cattle heads. As of now, only around 1,100 cattle heads of 97 maldharis are there in the hostel,” said Bhavesh Jakasaniya, veterinary officer of RMC.

In the animal hostels, the RMC provides free space, shed, electricty and water to maldharis after paying one-time administrative charge of Rs 500 per cattle head. “There are approximately 12,000 cattle heads in the city and the process of tagging them with radio-frequency identification chips is going on,” said the veterinary officer.

In the past, judges of the Gujarat High Court have issues various directions to the government and urban local body to control the stray cattle menace. In January 2022, hearing a contempt petition on failure to control cattle nuisance, Gujarat HC Chief Justice Aravind Kumar narrated how nearly a dozen bovines blocked his entry to the court premises and that enforcement agencies were not discharging their duties.

In February 2022, the HC issued notices to the state government and the urban local bodies while hearing a PIL seeking complete ban on stray cattle on roads.