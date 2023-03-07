scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Gujarat govt orders survey on crop loss due to unseasonal rains

The unseasonal rains are reported to have damaged standing Rabi crops in a number of districts.

Gujarat agriculture minister Raghavji Patel (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Gujarat government on Tuesday ordered a survey on crop loss caused due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Addressing the state Assembly, agriculture minister Raghavji Patel added that a final report of cross losses will be collected from the affected districts after two days when the downpour is expected to cease.

“We have ordered a survey for the crop loss caused due to unseasonal rains. There is a forecast for unseasonal rains for the next two days and so we will get a final report on crop loss from the districts after that,” said Raghavji Patel, state minister for agriculture, on the sidelines of the budgetary session in the Gujarat Assembly.



