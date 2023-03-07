Gujarat govt orders survey on crop loss due to unseasonal rains

Gujarat government on Tuesday ordered a survey on crop loss caused due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Addressing the state Assembly, agriculture minister Raghavji Patel added that a final report of cross losses will be collected from the affected districts after two days when the downpour is expected to cease.

“We have ordered a survey for the crop loss caused due to unseasonal rains. There is a forecast for unseasonal rains for the next two days and so we will get a final report on crop loss from the districts after that,” said Raghavji Patel, state minister for agriculture, on the sidelines of the budgetary session in the Gujarat Assembly.

The unseasonal rains are reported to have damaged standing Rabi crops in a number of districts.