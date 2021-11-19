Gujarat govt to initiate exchange with IOC to host 2036 Olympics

The Gujarat government has started preparation to initiate exchange with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

On Thursday, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar to review the master plan of the upcoming Sardar Patel Spo-rts Enclave, and the preliminary infrastructure feasibility study for hosting the prestigious sporting event, said an official release.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), commissioner of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, secretary of Youth & Culture department, Ahmedabad police commissioner, collectors of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar and chief executive officer of AUDA. As part of the preparations, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be set up in coordination with the Central government.

“The state government will soon commence engagement with IOC, notifying IOC of the city’s intention to host the prestigious Olympics Games. Through the planned SPV, the state government is geared up to undertake detailed planning and assessment to present a compelling case for hosting the Olympics,” the release said. Giving out details of the meeting, the release said, “M/s PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, an international consulting agency appointed by AUDA made a presentation on infrastructure gap assessment, concept plan, vision and roadmap for hosting of 2036 Summer Olympics in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. As a part of this initiative, a detailed assessment of all the key sports and non-sports facilities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar has been undertaken, aligned with the requirements of the International Olympic Committee. These venues have also been benchmarked with past and future Olympic Host Cities such as London, Rio, Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles.”

“It is also observed that out of these 22 potential venues, minor modifications are required in six sites for hosting of the Olympic Games. In addition, temporary facilities can be created in six sites, whereas the remaining sites require significant redevelopment or need to be newly developed, to accommodate additional sports,” the release added.

Venues such as Shivrajpur Beach, Polo Forest, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and other national venues are also being considered for hosting of Ocean Sports, Mountain Sports and other select sports that are required to be held at various locations, the release stated.

As per the release, after assessing the requirements of sports, non-sports venues and city infrastructure requirements, AUDA has already initiated next phase of activities to start a dialogue with the IOC for the candidature of Ahmedabad as a host city for Summer Olympics.

“AUDA is taking a strategic approach to develop comprehensive sustainability and legacy plans for the Olympics that work as a key differentiator during the host city selection process by IOC… A framework for future course of action has been drawn up by AUDA for the successful hosting of the Olympic Games, including a detailed roadmap along with key milestones for engagement with IOC,” stated the release.

The release stated that such global sporting events spur strong economic growth while acting as a catalyst to fast-track city development and in bringing opportunities and community benefits for the host city, region and country at large. It also provides boost to construction and hospitality industry, the release said.