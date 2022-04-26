Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrata calls on farmers to ‘liberate’ India from chemical fertilisers, adopt natural farming

Addressing a national workshop on Innovative Agriculture, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrata called upon the farmers to adopt natural farming and to “liberate the country from chemical bound agriculture through the mass movement of natural farming, just as the country was liberated from British slavery.”

The Governor also said that due to chemical agriculture, India is carrying the financial burden of Rs. 1.60 lakh crore to subsidise fertilisers for farmers. He added that in natural farming, the use of ‘cow dung, cow urine, gram flour, jaggery and jivamrut-ghanjivamrut made from soil’ can save the cost incurred in using chemical fertilisers.

“The Governor said that the resolution taken by the Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi to double the income of the farmers would come true only when the farmers across the country would abandon chemical agriculture and adopt natural farming with full vigour,” the release added.