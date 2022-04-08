Gujarat government puts cattle Bill in abeyance

After representations from the Maldhari community against the proposed law to regulate, license and prohibit cattle movement in urban areas, the Gujarat government Thursday put the implementation of The Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, in abeyance till the representations are redressed.

Spokesperson of the government and senior minister Jitu Vaghani announced this in a press statement Thursday after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with a delegation of leaders from the Maldhari community.

The Bill was passed in the Gujarat Assembly on March 31 after a detailed discussion on the same amid stiff opposition from the Congress.

Quoting Vaghani, the government release said, “Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken an important decision to put the implementation of (proposed) Cattle control law in abeyance in Gujarat till all the representations of the Maldhari community are redressed.”

Vaghani added that the decision has been taken to ensure that no community or citizens face difficulty due to the implementation of the law.

The meeting between Maldhari community leaders and CM was also attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Vinod Moradiya at the official residence of the CM.

Ranchhod Rabari, former BJP MLA from Patan and Maldhari community leader who attended the meeting with the CM, said, “The Supreme Court and the Gujarat High Court had guided the government to identify Maldhari community families who keep livestock and to provide them an alternate arrangement. Before that was done, this Bill was introduced. So, we discussed that this Bill should be put in abeyance till the Maldhari families are identified and given alternative arrangement.”

Rabari added that because there are some inconsistencies in the Bill, it was decided to put its implementation in abeyance.

Earlier this week, leaders of Maldhari communities had met Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil over the issue, raising their objections against the Bill. After the meeting, Paatil requested the CM to reconsider the proposed Act while expressing confidence that it will be withdrawn in the next session of the Gujarat Assembly. Paatil also said that he was convinced that the prevailing legal provisions in municipal corporations were sufficient to deal with the issue and the proposed law was not necessary.

The Bill, if ratified, will apply to the eight municipal corporations and 162 municipality jurisdictions. It has proposed penal provisions of up to two years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh.