Gujarat: Government employees protest across the state for Old Pension scheme

Thousands of Gujarat state government employees took out protest rallies in various parts of the state on Sunday, demanding that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) be replaced with the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

There are over seven lakh state government employees in Gujarat and it has been their long pending demand that NPS be replaced with OPS.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rakesh Kanthariya, national advisor and Gujarat in-charge of National Old Pension Restoration United Front (NOPRUF), a national organisation of government employees formed to restore OPS in all the states said, “There are more than 150 various unions/associations of government employees in the state and all of them have been demanding OPS from the state government. Today, the government employees held protest rallies across the state at places like Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Surat, Vadodara and others.”

NOPRUF had announced its support to the call of protest rallies by various associations of government employees in the state.

The protesting employees included teachers, court employees, health employees, employees of taluka/district panchayats and municipal corporations etc..

According to Kanthariya, the NPS was introduced in 2004-05 and since then Gujarat government has adopted it. So, all the employees recruited after 2005, will be getting their pension under NPS.

In May, government employees had held a huge protest programme with their demand of restoration of OPS and abolition of fixed wage policy in various cadres of the state government.