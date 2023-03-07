Gujarat government announces Rs 330 crore assistance to onion and potato farmers

The Gujarat Government Tuesday announced a Rs 330 crore assistance package for onion and potato farmers in the state who have been struggling to sell their produce due to a glut in the market.

The assistance, announced in the Gujarat Assembly, includes a transport subsidy to farmers who were willing to sell their produce outside the state or prefer to export them.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, while announcing the assistance under Rule 44 of the state legislature, said the government estimates seven lakh metric tonne of production of red onions during the current Rabi season. The minister said Gujarat will also produce two lakh metric tonne more potatoes compared to last year.

The government also announced Rs 70 crore of assistance to Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Saurashtra under last year’s scheme where Rs 2 per kilogram was paid as assistance to onion-producing farmers. In addition to this, the government will provide Rs 20 crore assistance as a transport subsidy. This includes Rs 750 per metric tonne of assistance for using road transport, Rs 1150 per metric tonne for using trains, and 25 per cent of the cost (or Rs 10 lakh) of transporting the produce for exports.

For potato producers, the state government announced a similar Rs 20 crore as a transport subsidy. In addition to this, it will also give Rs 200 crore assistance to these farmers for storing potatoes, meant for “table purposes” or every day consumption, in cold storages between February 1 to March 31, 2023. For a similar period, the government will provide Rs 20 crore aid to potato farmers for selling their produce to APMCs in the state.