Gujarat: Former MLA Rathod, suspended before 2017 elections, rejoins BJP

Former BJP MLA Kamabhai Rathod, who was suspended from the party ahead of the 2017 assembly elections, rejoined the BJP on Wednesday along with his supporters at the party state headquarters Shree Kamalam, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil.

Those who joined the BJP along with Rathod include former president of Sanand nagarpalika Bhikhabhai Patel and former standing committee chairman of Bopal-Ghuma nagarpalika Mahesh Patel.

Rathod, an OBC leader from Karadiya Rajput community, was with the BJP before 2017. In the run up to the 2017 assembly elections, he was denied a BJP ticket as the party preferred Kanu Patel, son of Congress turncoat Karamshi Patel.

Rathod then fought the election as an independent candidate, but lost to Patel. The BJP suspended him after he announced his independent candidature from Sanand assembly constituency.

Addressing media persons, Rathod said that for some reason, he was suspended from the party and the suspension has ended under party president CR Paatil. Rathod added that Karadiya-Rajput community is in majority on 18-22 assembly seats and that he would work for the

BJP on those seats to help party win on all 182 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Replying to a question if he has got any commitment from the party for ticket in the assembly elections, Rathod said that he will work for the party and will perform all the duties assigned to him as a worker.

“The BJP is like my mother and I had even worked for the party during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. I am joining the BJP without any expectations and will work as a humble worker even if I am not given a ticket this time,” Rathod said.