Gujarat: Former Congress MLA’s son joins BJP along with supporters

Keval, son of former Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara, joined BJP along with around 1,300 supporters in Bhiloda of Aravalli district Tuesday in the presence of Gujarat party president C R Paatil.

Joshiyara was a veteran Congress leader who was elected as MLA five times from the tribal belt in North Gujarat. He passed away in March this year at a Chennai hospital while battling with post-Covid complications.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Also present on the occasion were BJP general secretary Rajni Patel, health minister Rushikesh Patel, tribal development minister Naresh Patel, higher education minister Kuber Dindor, MP Deepsinh Rathod and former MLA from the Khedbrahma seat Ashwin Kotwal. Kotwal was a Congress MLA and has recently joined BJP after resigning from the Gujarat Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Keval said that he joined BJP after being inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Paatil. Keval added that he would try to fill the vacuum created by the demise of his father.

He also appealed to the people of Bhiloda to shower their blessings on him the way they did on his late father. BJP party sources said that possibility of the party fielding Keval from the Bhiloda constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections cannot be ruled out, more so since Bhiloda is considered a Congress bastion.