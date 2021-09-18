Gujarat: Farmhouse owner shot dead at party he was hosting, say police

A 56-year-old farmhouse owner was allegedly shot dead in Gandhinagar after a quarrel broke out between inebriated friends at a late-night party on Friday and one of them opened fire at the host.

According to police, the deceased Pravinbhai Maniya had a valid liquor licence and was hosting a party for his seven friends at the farmhouse.

“The friends entered a verbal spat over who can throw a better party and one of the attendees, Jaydipsinh Gohil, took out his licensed gun and shot Maniya around 10.30 pm. He was taken to Aashka Hospital in Gandhinagar where he was declared dead,” said inspector DA Chaudhary of Sector 7 police station.

“Tarunsinh Zala, who triggered the verbal spat, and Gohil are absconding. Our teams are searching for them. We have named Zala and Gohil as accused in the FIR. The other five who were present are being interrogated,” Chaudhary said, adding that “prima facie the cause of death appears to be due to gunshot”. A post-mortem report is awaited.

The FIR filed at Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar booked the accused under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder and Arms Act section 25, police said.

According to police, Gohil has a travel-related business in the Bopal area of Ahmedabad and Zala owns cafes on the Bopal-Ambli road. Maniya was involved in “land-related business” and was a resident of Sargasan in Gandhinagar. He “was formerly associated with the Congress party in Bhavnagar when he was residing in Bhavnagar”, Chaudhary said.