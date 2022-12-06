Gujarat Assembly polls Phase 2: At 64.65%, voter turnout lower than 2017 figures

The turnout for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday stood at an estimated 64.65 per cent, which was lower than the 71.04 per cent for the same phase in the 2017 polls.

The turnout for the second phase, however, was higher than that of the first phase (63.14 per cent) of polls held on December 1. The Election Commission, though, is yet to finalise the polling figures.

Among the 93 seats which went to polls in the second phase, The highest polling of 85.2 per cent was registered at Tharad in Banaskantha district while the lowest polling of 50.15 per cent was recorded at Garbada in Dahod.

Among the 14 districts that went to polls Monday, the highest polling was seen in Banaskantha. Though it registered 72.24 per cent, the turnout was lower than the 75.92 per cent in the 2017 polls. Ahmedabad district had the lowest turnout of 58.49 per cent. In 2017, the voter turnout was 66.69 per cent in Ahmedabad.

Deesa (Banaskantha), Kalol (Gandhinagar) and Thasra (Kheda) were the only three seats to register higher polling than their 2017 figures.

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday across 14 districts in the central and northern regions of the state.

Meanwhile, multiple exit poll results released on Monday evening predict that the BJP will return for a seventh straight term in Gujarat.