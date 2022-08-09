Gujarat: EC begins enrollment drive for first-time voters ahead of Assembly polls

August 9, 2022 12:33:39 am
The Election Commission will conduct a special enrollment drive on four consecutive Sundays in August and September with an aim to enroll more first-time voters in Gujarat.
The drive to revise the electoral roll for a final time before the Gujarat elections will be held on August 21, August 28, September 4 and September 11 and will be held largely at polling booths between 10 am to 7 pm. At the end of the special enrolment drive, the final electoral rolls, which will be used in the upcoming polls, will be published on October 10.
“A draft electoral will be published on August 12 by the Election Commission. Between August 12-September 11, voters can not only check their names on the electoral rolls but can also apply for changes, additions and deletions,” said P Bharathi, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat. “Our main focus is to enroll as many new voters as possible,” she added.
Currently, there are 4.83 crore voters on electoral rolls in the state. Of these, 2.5 crore are men and 2.33 crore are women. There are about 6.5 lakh first-time voters as of January. Voters who will attain 18 years on October 1, 2022 will be eligible to cast their vote in the upcoming elections. “We plan to add at least 3-4 lakh more first-time voters,” Bharati added.
Subscriber Only Stories
For the upcoming polls, 51,782 polling stations will be set up in the state.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Recipe for Gold: Ice baths for Lakshya, brother’s rice & dal for Satwik, Lamb for Chirag, Nandos’ grilled chicken, and manic ab workouts + Italian for Sindhu
MGIS complies with policy for kids from municipal schools: AMC school board
Proceedings under PMLA cannot continue if no scheduled offence, says court
Tazia procession today in Surat, traffic restrictions in place
No update from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu on implementation of NEP 2020: Govt in Lok Sabha
Lumpy Skin Disease: 131 more cattle deaths, toll rises to 2,633 in Gujarat
JEE-Main: Two from Gujarat in top 100 ranks
Five-day event: DefExpo 2022 to be held in Gandhinagar from Oct 18
Arvind Kejriwal in Palanpur tomorrow, third visit to state in 10 days
Congress slams ED move to issue Kharge summons during House session
Redeveloped Parimal garden to be open to public today
Maharahstra: Monsoon session to begin on August 17