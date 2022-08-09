Gujarat: EC begins enrollment drive for first-time voters ahead of Assembly polls

The Election Commission will conduct a special enrollment drive on four consecutive Sundays in August and September with an aim to enroll more first-time voters in Gujarat.

The drive to revise the electoral roll for a final time before the Gujarat elections will be held on August 21, August 28, September 4 and September 11 and will be held largely at polling booths between 10 am to 7 pm. At the end of the special enrolment drive, the final electoral rolls, which will be used in the upcoming polls, will be published on October 10.

“A draft electoral will be published on August 12 by the Election Commission. Between August 12-September 11, voters can not only check their names on the electoral rolls but can also apply for changes, additions and deletions,” said P Bharathi, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat. “Our main focus is to enroll as many new voters as possible,” she added.

Currently, there are 4.83 crore voters on electoral rolls in the state. Of these, 2.5 crore are men and 2.33 crore are women. There are about 6.5 lakh first-time voters as of January. Voters who will attain 18 years on October 1, 2022 will be eligible to cast their vote in the upcoming elections. “We plan to add at least 3-4 lakh more first-time voters,” Bharati added.

For the upcoming polls, 51,782 polling stations will be set up in the state.