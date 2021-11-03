Gujarat: 15-day parole to women prisoners, those above 60 years of age

The Gujarat government has decided to grant 15-day parole to prisoners above 60 years of age and women prisoners except those booked in serious offences, said an official release Wednesday.

The release added that the decision has been taken as part of the state government’s jail reforms and prisoners welfare activities measures so that the prisoners can spend Diwali festival with family.

As many as 181 prisoners from jails across the state will be benefited by the decision and spend Diwali with their families. This will include 61 female prisoners and 120 male prisoners.

Prisoners facing charges under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, Terrorist & Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act will be excluded from the ambit of the government decision.

Prisoners whose appeals are pending before High Court, NRI prisoners, foreign prisoners, those associated with terrorist activities and anti social activities will also be excluded from the decision.