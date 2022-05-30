Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia, Chief Secy Pankaj Kumar’s tenures extended

Top administrative and police officers of Gujarat–Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia–have been granted extension by the government till January next year.

With this, the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections are expected to be held under the two officials.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Terms of both Kumar and Bhatia were expiring on May 31.

While a notification regarding Bhatia’s extension was issued Saturday, the one for Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar is expected to be issued Monday.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for grant of extension in service of Ashish Bhatia (IPS GJ 1985) DGP Gujarat for a period of eight months beyond his date of superannuation, i.e., May 31, 2022 (sic),” stated the notification order released Saturday.

Sixty-year-old Bhatia, a 1985-batch IPS officer, is a Haryana native and has served various crucial posts in the Gujarat police machinery in the past 20 years, including as the Ahmedabad city police commissioner.

Bhatia was also one of the IPS officers who were part of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court on March 26, 2008 to probe nine cases of riots in Gujarat in 2002. Bhatia had also headed a team of cops investigating the 2009 Ahmedabad serial blasts.

A top government official said a decision has been taken granting eight month extension to Pankaj Kumar until January 2023. “A formal notification will be issued Monday,” said the official.

Kumar, a 1986-batch officer from the Gujarat-cadre and a native of Patna in Bihar, was appointed Gujarat CS in August last year replacing Anil Mukim on the top post.