Gujarat: Dalit rights activists to carry out Ashwamegh Yatra

Dalit rights activists from different parts of Gujarat decided on Sunday to carry out a Ashwamegh Yatra to protest atrocities against Dalits and attacks on Dalit marriage processions for grooms riding horses, if the government does not come out with a plan to prevent such attacks within a month.

The decision was taken at a Dalit Asmita Sammelan at Chuval-Dangarava village of Detroj tehsil in Ahmedabad district Sunday. In the convention, it was decided that an Ashwamegh Yatra will be carried out against discrimination in parts of state where such attacks have been reported, said Kirit Parmar a Dalit rights activist who was one of the organisers of the event.

According to Parmar, on May 26 last month, a Dalit marriage procession was allegedly attacked by some non-Dalits in Chuval-Dangarava village following which an FIR was registered by Detroj police station officials. Considering the incident as an insult of Dalit community, the convention was held in the village in which such casteist attacks were condemned.

Parmar said that the convention was attended by around 1500 people from across the state that included some noted Dalit rights activists like Martin Macwan, Shantaben Senva, Bharat Parmar, Kanu Sumesara, Subodh Parmar, Jagdish Chavda and Kantilal Parmar.

Kirit said, “It has been decided to carry out Ashwamegh Yatra against discrimination in villages where such attacks have taken place if the state government does not come out with a master plan to stop or prevent such attacks within a month.”

Following the convention, a procession was also carried out in the village with a symbolic wooden horse with a police bandobast, Kirit added.