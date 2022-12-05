Gujarat Congress MLA gets injured in an incident

In a late night development Sunday, Congress MLA from Danta constituency of Banaskantha district Kanti Kharadi was reportedly injured in an incident. While Congress working president and incharge of Banaskantha district for the party Jignesh Mevani alleged that Kharadi was attacked by BJP candidate from the seat, a police official said that they are investigating into the matter and immediately don’t know if what exactly has happened.

Danta is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe communities. Kharadi is seeking reelection from the seat as a Congress candidate. Against him, BJP has fielded Latubhai Parghi.

The seat is set to go for polls Monday along with 92 other constituencies of the state in the second and final phase.

Mevani in a tweet in Gujarati, alleged, “Attack on Congress MLA from Danta constituency Kantibhai Kharadi by BJP candidate and his goons. An attempt was made to kill him (Kharadi) while intercepting his four-wheeler. The vehicle has turned turtle. Still, Kantibhai Kharadi is missing.”

In second tweet in English, Mevani alleged, “Congress candidate Kantibhai Kharadi from Danta constituency in Banaskantha has been attacked by the goons of BJP -a night before polling fearing their defeat. Is this how free and fair elections would be conducted”.

A police official from Banaskantha said on the condition of anonymity that a team has been sent to the site of alleged incident and investigations are on to ascertain if it was an accident or something else.

Banaskantha district Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.