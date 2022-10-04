Gujarat: Congress MLA Harshad Ribadiya resigns

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Congress MLA from Visavadar of Junagadh district Harshad Ribadiya resigned as the Member of Legislative Assembly.

An official release from the state government said that Ribadiya tendered his resignation as MLA to Speaker of the Assembly Nimaben Acharya at her residence on Tuesday evening.

The resignation was accepted by the Speaker, the release added. With Ribadiya’s resignation, Congress’s strength in 182-member Gujarat assembly has come down to 62. The ruling BJP has 111 members in the assembly.

Earlier in May this year, Congress MLA and tribal leader Ashwin Kotwal had resigned as an MLA and later joined BJP.